SpaceX $75 billion IPO sidelines junior banks' fees and recognition

SpaceX brokers face sub 0.75% fees

These junior banks wanted more high-profile positions, like passive bookrunner, but ended up with backseat roles.

Still, they're helping allocate shares worldwide and keeping their business ties with SpaceX strong.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has been negotiating to pay IPO fees below 0.75%, so there's even less money to go around for the 21 junior brokers involved.