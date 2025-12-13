SpaceX's valuation nears $800B as it prepares for IPO debut

SpaceX , the pioneering space exploration company founded by Elon Musk , is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. The move comes as part of its plans to fund an "insane flight rate" for its next-generation Starship rocket. The company has set a per-share price of $421 in its latest secondary offering, nearly double the $212 per share set in July at a $400 billion valuation.

Valuation surge SpaceX's valuation surpasses $800 billion The latest share price sets SpaceX's valuation at about $800 billion, making it the most valuable private company globally. The valuation surpasses the previous record of $500 billion set by OpenAI in October, reclaiming its title as the world's most valuable private company. If Musk decides to proceed with the IPO, it would be another high-profile venture for him but would depend on a series of ambitious and risky plans that SpaceX would have to execute in coming years.

Record-breaking listing IPO could be the largest in history The upcoming SpaceX IPO could raise significantly more than $30 billion, making it the biggest listing ever. The company is targeting a valuation of about $1.5 trillion for the entire business, which would put it close to Saudi Aramco's market value during its record 2019 listing. However, the timing of the IPO and corresponding valuation are uncertain and may change based on market conditions and other factors.

Market impact Shares of other space companies boosted SpaceX's IPO plans have already affected the market, with shares in other space companies rising. EchoStar Corp., which has agreed to sell spectrum licenses to SpaceX, rose as much as 12% in New York. Rocket Lab Corp., another space transportation company, also saw gains of up to 4.3%. This shows the potential ripple effect of SpaceX's upcoming IPO on the broader space industry market.