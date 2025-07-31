SpaceX employees allege unsafe working conditions, harsh work schedules
Two longtime SpaceX employees, Robert Markert and David Lavalle, say they were fired after speaking up about unsafe working conditions.
Markert, with 13 years at the company, warned that a rocket recovery process could be deadly but claims his concerns were brushed aside to save money.
Markert alleges harsh work schedules—sometimes three weeks straight without breaks—and little safety training.
Lawsuits filed against SpaceX
Markert and Lavalle have taken SpaceX to court. Lavalle, in particular, is accusing the company of age discrimination (he is 60 years old).
Government data shows injury rates at some SpaceX sites are way higher than industry averages—up to three times more in Texas and even higher on the West Coast.
So far, SpaceX hasn't commented on the lawsuits.