SpaceX files proposed $1.77 trillion Nasdaq IPO, Gwynne Shotwell supportive

SpaceX IPO hints Tesla, AI deals

The IPO filing hints at future mergers and acquisitions, possibly even teaming up with Tesla or exploring AI.

Shotwell said combining companies could lighten Musk's load, but for now, SpaceX is focused on building rockets and expanding Starlink internet.

With shares priced at $135, this IPO beats all previous records, including Saudi Aramco, and could seriously shake up the space industry.