SpaceX files proposed $1.77 trillion Nasdaq IPO, Gwynne Shotwell supportive
Business
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, filed for a proposed $1.77 trillion IPO on Nasdaq, which would be the biggest ever.
Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell admitted she was unsure at first but now feels "It actually feels like the right time now."
SpaceX IPO hints Tesla, AI deals
The IPO filing hints at future mergers and acquisitions, possibly even teaming up with Tesla or exploring AI.
Shotwell said combining companies could lighten Musk's load, but for now, SpaceX is focused on building rockets and expanding Starlink internet.
With shares priced at $135, this IPO beats all previous records, including Saudi Aramco, and could seriously shake up the space industry.