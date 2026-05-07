SpaceX grants Anthropic Colossus data center access with 220,000 GPUs

Anthropic doubles Claude code limits

Thanks to the deal, Anthropic can double usage limits on Claude Code's Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans and drop peak-hour restrictions for top users, making things smoother for developers.

For SpaceX, it's a smart way to put its underused data center to work and potentially strengthen its finances as it is reportedly looking to go public later this year.

Plus, SpaceX is dissolving xAI and making it SpaceXAI, the AI products from SpaceX, showing it's getting even more serious about artificial intelligence.