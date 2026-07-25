SpaceX in talks with DoD for multi-billion AI capacity deal
Business
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is in discussions to land a multi-billion-dollar deal with the US Department of Defense to supply data center capacity for advanced AI projects.
Pentagon seeks $30B for AI arsenal
The Pentagon wants $30 billion for its new Artificial Intelligence Arsenal initiative to boost its own AI tech and reduce reliance on big names like Amazon or Google.
SpaceX has been building powerful data centers and teaming up with companies like Anthropic and Google.
While some officials worry about depending too much on Musk's companies, this move could make SpaceX a major player in military AI as global competition heats up.