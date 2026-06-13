How Musk's SpaceX created over 4,400 millionaires overnight
What's the story
SpaceX's historic initial public offering (IPO) has made not just Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire but also created thousands of new millionaires almost overnight. The event is being hailed as one of the biggest employee wealth-creation events in corporate history. More than 4,400 current and ex-employees are expected to cross the seven-figure wealth mark with their stakes in the company.
Wealth
SpaceX's valuation surpasses $2T
SpaceX's IPO debuted on the Nasdaq at $135 per share, valuing the company at about $1.77 trillion. The stock later closed significantly above its listing price, pushing the company's valuation beyond $2 trillion. This isn't just a win for Musk but also an army of newly wealthy employees who have been with SpaceX through its journey from a risky start-up to a multi-trillion-dollar aerospace giant.
Employee stories
Immigrant welder to multi-millionaire
One of the most notable success stories is that of Juan Hernandez, a Mexican immigrant who joined SpaceX as a contractor welder in 2015. He was paid around $28 an hour and given company stock instead of just cash compensation. Today, his stake is worth nearly $900,000. Another employee Trevor Hise chose to work at SpaceX over a stable job with General Electric years ago. His holdings are now worth an estimated $13.5 million at the IPO price alone.
Equity distribution
Equity over salary
Unlike many tech companies that focus on high salaries, SpaceX has spent years rewarding employees at all levels with equity. This strategy ensured thousands of workers accumulated shares while helping build rockets, satellites, and manufacturing facilities. The IPO's gains have thus reached far beyond executives and investors, benefiting those working on factory floors, launch sites, and production lines.