How Musk's SpaceX created over 4,400 millionaires overnight

Employee stories

Immigrant welder to multi-millionaire

One of the most notable success stories is that of Juan Hernandez, a Mexican immigrant who joined SpaceX as a contractor welder in 2015. He was paid around $28 an hour and given company stock instead of just cash compensation. Today, his stake is worth nearly $900,000. Another employee Trevor Hise chose to work at SpaceX over a stable job with General Electric years ago. His holdings are now worth an estimated $13.5 million at the IPO price alone.