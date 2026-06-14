Uday Kotak calls SpaceX's market listing 'true test of capitalism'
What's the story
Billionaire banker Uday Kotak has weighed in on the historic stock market debut of SpaceX, calling it a "true test for capitalism." His remarks come as the world watches with bated breath how this unprecedented event will shape the future of space exploration and investment. The veteran banker noted that SpaceX's massive valuation doesn't fit traditional business valuation methods.
Market impact
SpaceX's historic debut on the Nasdaq
SpaceX made its debut on the Nasdaq with shares opening at $150, well above its IPO price of $135. The stock jumped over 19% on the first day of trading, closing just below $161 per share. This pushed SpaceX's market value to a whopping $2.1 trillion, making it the sixth-largest listed company in the US and larger than Tesla. The successful listing also made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire through his holdings in SpaceX and Tesla.
Expansion goals
Musk's vision for a multiplanetary future
Musk has said that SpaceX went public to fund its future plans, including launching more satellites and data centers into space. He also wants to build a human colony on Mars. On the day of trading, he joined Nasdaq's ceremonial bell-ringing from Starbase in South Texas and reiterated his goal of making life multiplanetary. "Not just a few astronauts, I mean, you, literally you," Musk said.
Financial milestone
Record-breaking IPO and mixed analyst views
The company raised a whopping $75 billion through its IPO by offering shares at $135 each before trading began. This amount surpassed the previous record held by Saudi Aramco in 2019. However, some analysts have questioned whether the company's valuation is justified. Morningstar called the IPO "significantly overvalued" and estimated SpaceX was worth $780 billion due to technology challenges and competition in AI.