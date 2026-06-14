Uday Kotak calls SpaceX's market listing 'true test of capitalism'

Market impact

SpaceX's historic debut on the Nasdaq

SpaceX made its debut on the Nasdaq with shares opening at $150, well above its IPO price of $135. The stock jumped over 19% on the first day of trading, closing just below $161 per share. This pushed SpaceX's market value to a whopping $2.1 trillion, making it the sixth-largest listed company in the US and larger than Tesla. The successful listing also made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire through his holdings in SpaceX and Tesla.