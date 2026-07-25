SpaceX launches Starship from Texas, attempts 20 Starlink deployments
Business
SpaceX just pulled off its first big Starship launch since going public, sending the world's most powerful rocket skyward from Texas.
This 13th flight wasn't just for show: it attempted to deploy 20 new Starlink satellites with upgraded laser links and solar arrays, all in a push to make future Moon missions possible.
SpaceX funding supports NASA Moon 2028
Despite some bumps (like delays and a drop in stock price), SpaceX is betting big on Starship, pouring over $15 billion into the project.
It's key for NASA's plans to land humans on the Moon again as soon as 2028.
More test flights are already lined up as SpaceX aims for even bigger milestones ahead.