SpaceX leases Colossus AI centers to Anthropic for $1.25B monthly Business May 28, 2026

SpaceX is renting out its Colossus AI data centers to Anthropic for a whopping $1.25 billion a month.

Elon Musk shared that the agreement lasts 180 days, with a 90-day notice for mutual cancelation thereafter, so both companies keep things flexible.

SpaceX wants to make sure Anthropic has a smooth exit if it needs the resources back.