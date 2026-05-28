SpaceX leases Colossus AI centers to Anthropic for $1.25B monthly
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SpaceX is renting out its Colossus AI data centers to Anthropic for a whopping $1.25 billion a month.
Elon Musk shared that the agreement lasts 180 days, with a 90-day notice for mutual cancelation thereafter, so both companies keep things flexible.
SpaceX wants to make sure Anthropic has a smooth exit if it needs the resources back.
Anthropic 300MW compute SpaceX $75B IPO
Anthropic gets over 300 megawatts of computing power, and its payments could reach nearly $45 billion by May 2029.
Meanwhile, SpaceX is prepping for a massive IPO next month, aiming to raise $75 billion and hit a valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion, even after xAI's financial losses last year.