SpaceX loses $1.2 trillion in market value in post-IPO slump

SpaceX's first earnings report since its IPO could trigger a sell-off, allowing investors to offload 20% of their eligible locked-up stock.

This amounts to as much as 911.5 million shares on the second full trading day after the first earnings release date, August 6.

"I don't think the lock-up on SpaceX will be as bad as everyone fears," said Charles Moon, a tech and momentum specialist for Prosper Trading Academy in Chicago.