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Home / News / Business News / SpaceX loses $1.2 trillion in market value in post-IPO slump
SpaceX loses $1.2 trillion in market value in post-IPO slump
SpaceX shares have fallen 13 times in last 16 sessions

SpaceX loses $1.2 trillion in market value in post-IPO slump

By Mudit Dube
Jul 28, 2026
01:09 pm
What's the story

SpaceX has witnessed a massive decline in its market capitalization, losing over $1.2 trillion since hitting a peak price of $225.64 in June. The fall is almost equal to the market value of Elon Musk's other company, Tesla, whose shares are also trading near one-year lows. On Monday, SpaceX shares fell for the 13th time in 16 sessions, ending at $113.5 after a drop of over 1%.

Future outlook

Potential sell-off on the horizon

SpaceX's first earnings report since its IPO could trigger a sell-off, allowing investors to offload 20% of their eligible locked-up stock.

This amounts to as much as 911.5 million shares on the second full trading day after the first earnings release date, August 6.

"I don't think the lock-up on SpaceX will be as bad as everyone fears," said Charles Moon, a tech and momentum specialist for Prosper Trading Academy in Chicago.

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