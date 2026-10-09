SpaceX low-band spectrum buy knocks AST SpaceMobile more than 14%

AST's current deals with Ligado Networks (for mid-band spectrum in the US and Canada) are not affected, so its existing services keep running smoothly.

Still, missing out on this new spectrum could slow down their expansion plans.

The news also shook up other space stocks: Rocket Lab and Planet Labs slipped a bit, while Procure Space ETF actually ticked up slightly, so investors are definitely paying attention to who controls these valuable airwaves.