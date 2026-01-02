SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic eye historic IPOs in 2026 Business Jan 02, 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for IPOs, with SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic all preparing for or considering going public.

Together, they could raise more money than the 342 US companies that went public in 2025—aiming for a combined valuation potentially approaching $3 trillion and signaling a big comeback for the market.