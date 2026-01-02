SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic eye historic IPOs in 2026
2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for IPOs, with SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic all preparing for or considering going public.
Together, they could raise more money than the 342 US companies that went public in 2025—aiming for a combined valuation potentially approaching $3 trillion and signaling a big comeback for the market.
How big are these IPO plans?
SpaceX is shooting for a $1.5 trillion valuation and wants to raise over $30 billion.
OpenAI sits at about $500 billion now but could hit $750 billion as talks progress.
Anthropic is targeting between $300-350 billion and has already brought in top legal advisors to prep for its listing.
What will the money fuel?
SpaceX plans to fund Starship launches, space-based AI data centers, and even lunar projects.
OpenAI and Anthropic have been hiring seasoned execs, restructuring their boards, and bringing in major investors to get ready for life as public companies.
SpaceX says it's aiming to list within the next 12 months—unless something big changes in the market.