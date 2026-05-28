SpaceX, OpenAI IPOs could spark US investment wave in India

The upcoming mega-IPOs of SpaceX , OpenAI , and Anthropic are likely to spark a wave of retail investment from India into US equities. Fintech and broking firms facilitating global investing have reported this trend. After launching US investing through GIFT City earlier this year, Zerodha-backed smallcase is expecting fivefold growth due to the strong IPO pipeline and rising investor interest.

Market response Broking firms report surge in interest IndMoney, a pioneer in promoting retail Indian investment in US equity, has witnessed a tenfold rise in search for SpaceX. The company's founder Ashish Kashyap confirmed this trend. HDFC Securities, which has a strong global investing platform, also expects higher growth this year. Its CEO Dhiraj Relli said they have grown 80% over the last year and expect the momentum to continue with both volume and value tracking higher this year.

Trading opportunities Direct participation in IPOs remains difficult While direct participation in IPOs remains difficult due to institutional and US-based allocation, Indian investors with US brokerage accounts can trade stocks in real-time with their American counterparts from the day of listing. SpaceX is reportedly looking to list as early as June 12, targeting a raise of about $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion.

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Upcoming listings OpenAI, Anthropic IPOs expected later this year Although no listing dates have been set, OpenAI and Anthropic are likely to launch their IPOs later this year. The surge in interest from Indian investors has been fueled by a depreciating rupee, a strong IPO pipeline, and the 40% returns that NASDAQ has delivered over the last year despite global headwinds like tariffs and the Iran war.

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