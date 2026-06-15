SpaceX options expected Tuesday after Nasdaq debut and IPO surge
SpaceX is making headlines again: this time, options trading for its shares is expected to begin as early as Tuesday, just days after its blockbuster Nasdaq debut.
The stock soared over 25% from its IPO price of $135 on Friday, briefly pushing the company's value past a wild $2 trillion.
Now, investors get new ways to bet on or protect their positions as SpaceX's stock keeps making waves.
Analysts expect steep options pricing
Analysts and traders are gearing up for heavy action when SpaceX options hit the market.
With lots of hype and a limited number of shares available, prices for these contracts are expected to start off steep.
Like with Tesla, get ready for some serious volatility, perfect for those who like fast moves or want to manage risk without going all in on the stock itself.