SpaceX plans $1.5 trillion IPO in June 2026: Report
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, is reportedly gearing up for a massive IPO in June 2026.
The goal? Raise up to $50 billion at a $1.5 trillion valuation—potentially topping Saudi Aramco's record-setting IPO from 2019.
What does the company do?
SpaceX builds reusable rockets and runs Starlink, its satellite internet service.
Unlike many space companies, less than 5% of its revenue comes from NASA contracts—most of it is recurring business from Starlink and launches.
Money raised from the IPO will help expand Starlink, develop the next-gen Starship rocket, add AI to operations, and even set up data centers in space.
Other details:
Musk confirmed the IPO plans last December.
SpaceX also wants Tesla shareholders to get first dibs on shares when it goes public—a nice bonus if you're already invested in Musk's world!