SpaceX plans $75B IPO by selling 555.6 million shares at $135
Business
SpaceX is gearing up for what might be the biggest IPO ever, with retail investors already bidding over $70 billion for shares.
The company plans to sell 555.6 million shares at $135 each, aiming to raise about $75 billion and reach a massive $1.8 trillion valuation, easily topping Saudi Aramco's previous record.
Retail investors get minimum 20% allocation
Retail investors will get at least 20% of the shares, so most people won't snag as much as they want.
The hype says a lot about Elon Musk's pull: retail folks already own 40% of Tesla, showing real trust in his leadership.
With limited shares and sky-high demand, expect SpaceX stock to be even hotter once trading starts.