Musk becomes world's 1st trillionaire
What's the story
SpaceX stock surged over 22% at the opening bell of its historic public debut to trade at $165 as of this writing. The rally pushed the rocket maker's market capitalization to a staggering $1.96 trillion, officially cementing CEO Elon Musk as the world's first-ever trillionaire. Institutional and retail investors snapped up 555.6 million shares priced at $135 each, locking in $75 billion in proceeds to secure the largest IPO in history.
Wealth increase
Musk's wealth surpasses $1 trillion mark
Before SpaceX's market debut, Musk's stake in the rocket company was valued at about $860 billion based on the IPO price of $135 a share. With SpaceX stock now trading at $165, Musk's total fortune, including his holdings in Tesla and other ventures, has crossed the $1 trillion mark. The milestone has further widened the wealth gap between Musk and other billionaires around the world.
Diverse portfolio
Musk's extensive business portfolio
Musk's business empire isn't limited to just Tesla and SpaceX. He has also co-founded or controls several other firms, including Neuralink (which develops brain-implant technology) and The Boring Company (a tunneling and infrastructure start-up). His diverse portfolio spans electric vehicles, space exploration, artificial intelligence, social media, brain-computer interfaces, and infrastructure projects.
Political involvement
Musk's acquisition of Twitter and its impact
Musk became a more prominent public figure after acquiring social media platform Twitter (now X) in a $44 billion deal in 2022. The acquisition gave him direct access to hundreds of millions of users and amplified his role in debates over free speech, immigration, government spending, and politics. His political involvement includes a stint in President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Mixed reactions
Controversies aside, investors remain bullish on Musk
Musk's growing wealth has drawn both scrutiny and admiration for his influence in business, politics, and public discourse. Despite facing criticism over his political involvement and periods of weaker Tesla sales in some international markets due to consumer boycotts and protests, investors have largely ignored these controversies. They continue to focus on his track record of building companies that have transformed industries from automobiles to aerospace.