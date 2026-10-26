SpaceX raises $40B in debt to buy AI chips
What's the story
SpaceX has secured a whopping $40 billion in debt financing, primarily to buy graphics processing units (GPUs). Billionaire Elon Musk disclosed the funding in a post on X, attributing it to the company's investment-grade rating and revenue from its Starlink satellite internet service and rocket launch operations. "This is primarily callable debt for GPU purchases that will arrive in Q1 and Q2. Not a major factor this quarter," Musk said.
Acquisition details
Musk confirms GPU purchase funding
Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that SpaceX was in talks with banks and asset managers to raise the same $40 billion for buying AI chips from NVIDIA.
The financing plan comes as AI is becoming an increasingly important part of SpaceX's business model.
According to reported figures, the company's revenue rose 161% year-on-year (YoY) to $14.58 billion for the three months ending September 30.
Revenue growth
Shift from traditional revenue streams
SpaceX's AI revenue skyrocketed nearly tenfold to $7.56 billion, clearly showing how the company's investments in this field are paying off.
This shift is a departure from SpaceX's traditional financial engine, which has been its Starlink satellite internet business.
The company also runs a rocket launch business and hopes to make its Starship rocket operational at scale in the future.
Expenditure plans
Massive capital expenditure ahead
SpaceX is planning a massive capital expenditure as it expands its AI and other tech operations.
CFO Bret Johnsen has said the company expects capital expenditure of $35 billion to $40 billion in Q4.
Musk also mentioned manufacturing its own GPUs as one of the major capital expenditure commitments in SpaceX's registration statement ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
Market caution
Concerns over debt markets
Despite SpaceX's established businesses and access to debt markets, Musk has warned that companies without substantial revenue outside AI infrastructure could face difficulties raising money.
He said debt markets had "almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn't have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers."
This comes amid growing concerns over the sustainability of debt-funded AI infrastructure expansion.
Joint venture
Chip manufacturing collaboration with Tesla
SpaceX's AI ambitions also align with Musk's plans for Tesla, the electric vehicle maker.
The two companies are working together on chip manufacturing capabilities through Terafab, a joint venture in Austin, Texas.
The project is expected to produce its first test chip around May or June 2027, with volume production targeted for Q3 2028.
Future outlook
Balancing act for SpaceX
The immediate priority for SpaceX is to secure the GPUs needed to expand its computing capacity, with the debt financing mainly intended for purchases expected in H1 2027.
Beyond these near-term chip purchases, SpaceX will have to balance heavy investment in AI infrastructure with demands from its existing businesses and long-term projects.
The company's ability to generate revenue from Starlink, launches, and AI gives it a broader financial base than operators that depend predominantly on AI computing demand.