SpaceX shares climb 0.3% ahead of Starship orbital debut
SpaceX shares rose 0.3% on Monday, September 28, 2026, bouncing back from last week's dip as hype builds around the first orbital flight of Starship.
The mission will see 26 new Starlink satellites head to space, aiming to boost SpaceX's global internet network.
With the FAA giving the green light, all eyes are on Texas's Starbase for liftoff.
SpaceX CFO calls Flight 14 revenue-generating
Dubbed Flight 14, this is SpaceX's first mission expected to make real revenue by deploying upgraded Starlink V3 satellites.
CFO Bret Johnsen called Flight 14 the company's first "revenue-generating flight" and described Starship as "core to the rest of our business,"
and Aaron Burnett, founder and CEO of Mach33, estimates the 26-satellite payload represents about 26 terabits per second of network capacity.
As tech improves, future launches should get even cheaper.