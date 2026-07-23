SpaceX shares fall about 20% to $119.85 erasing over $1.1T
Business
SpaceX shares have fallen roughly 20% since early last week, dropping to a record low of $119.85 on Monday and wiping out more than $1.1 trillion in value.
Since then, the price has leveled out, but investors are watching closely.
Tesla Q2 results could sway SpaceX
All eyes are now on Tesla's Q2 earnings report coming out Wednesday; since both companies are led by Elon Musk, any big news at Tesla could ripple over to SpaceX.
Plus, with SpaceX stock dipping below key price points this month and a major insider share unlock set for August 6 (releasing 900 million more shares into the market), there could be more twists ahead for anyone following these space adventures.