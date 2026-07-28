SpaceX shares plunge after Starship crash despite Starlink deployment
SpaceX's stock took a big hit after its latest Starship flight test on July 24, 2026.
While the rocket managed to deploy Starlink satellites, the booster messed up re-entry and crashed in the Gulf of Mexico when only 10 out of 13 engines reignited.
Investors reacted fast, sending SpaceX shares down sharply.
SpaceX shares $108.66 below $135 IPO
The stock dropped to $108.66 on Monday, still way below its IPO price of $135 and less than half its peak of more than $225 per share.
Since going public, SpaceX is under more pressure from investors, especially with last year's $5 billion loss and ongoing tech issues.
Experts say that making Starship boosters reusable is crucial for SpaceX's big plans like space-based data centers and colonization; another setback could mean even tougher times ahead.