SpaceX shares plunge after Starship crash despite Starlink deployment

The stock dropped to $108.66 on Monday, still way below its IPO price of $135 and less than half its peak of more than $225 per share.

Since going public, SpaceX is under more pressure from investors, especially with last year's $5 billion loss and ongoing tech issues.

Experts say that making Starship boosters reusable is crucial for SpaceX's big plans like space-based data centers and colonization; another setback could mean even tougher times ahead.