SpaceX stock drops nearly 30% amid SpaceXAI profitability concerns
Business
SpaceX's stock has taken a sharp dip, falling almost 30% from its early July highs since its splashy IPO in June 2026.
Shares started strong at $150 and even hit $176.52 on day one, but have slid to $119.99 by July 20 (Monday).
The drop is mostly due to typical post-IPO ups and downs, plus worries about whether SpaceXAI can actually turn a profit with so much competition and high costs.
Starlink profitable experts recommend investment diversification
Starlink is still bringing in solid money for SpaceX, but the future of its AI investments feels uncertain: only a handful of companies see big returns from AI projects.
Experts suggest not putting all your eggs in one basket: spreading out your investments can help you ride out wild swings like this one.