SpaceX stock drops nearly 30% amid SpaceXAI profitability concerns

SpaceX's stock has taken a sharp dip, falling almost 30% from its early July highs since its splashy IPO in June 2026.

Shares started strong at $150 and even hit $176.52 on day one, but have slid to $119.99 by July 20 (Monday).

The drop is mostly due to typical post-IPO ups and downs, plus worries about whether SpaceXAI can actually turn a profit with so much competition and high costs.