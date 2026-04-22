SpaceX strikes deal to buy AI start-up Cursor for $60B

SpaceX , Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company, has announced a major deal with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Cursor. The agreement gives SpaceX the option to acquire the fast-rising coding platform for $60 billion later this year or invest $10 billion in their ongoing collaboration. The move is part of Musk's strategy to make SpaceX a leader in AI-driven software development ahead of its potential public listing.

Technological advancement Cursor's AI assistant has transformed coding Cursor's AI assistant, launched in 2023, has revolutionized the way software is developed. It helps programmers write, test, and debug code at scale. The tool has become a staple in the tech industry during what insiders call the "vibe coding" era - a period defined by AI-assisted development workflows that have drastically changed traditional coding practices.

Expansion strategy Before SpaceX deal, Cursor was raising $2B at $50B+ valuation Founded in 2023, Cursor has quickly become one of the fastest-growing start-ups in the AI ecosystem. The company was in advanced talks with investors to raise around $2 billion at a valuation above $50 billion before the SpaceX announcement. Andreessen Horowitz was set to co-lead the round, with NVIDIA and Thrive Capital also expected to participate.

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Strategic moves Musk's ongoing AI push at SpaceX Musk's interest in AI is not new. He co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and founded xAI, which created the Grok chatbot. Last year, he pushed SpaceX toward AI initiatives like data centers in orbit and an AI chip factory. In February, SpaceX acquired xAI in a deal Musk valued at $1.25 trillion.

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