SpaceX president hints at possible merger with Tesla
What's the story
SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell has hinted at the possibility of a merger with Tesla. In an interview with CNBC, she said such a move "might make Elon's life a little easier." The remark comes as speculation grows over the future of both companies and their potential collaboration in the AI and robotics space.
Merger preparations
SpaceX hints at potential Tesla merger in S-1 filing
SpaceX has also hinted at a possible merger with Tesla in its amended S-1 registration document. The company added new language in the risk factors section about mergers and acquisitions, saying "We may issue a significant amount of equity in connection with future transactions." This addition is seen as a warning to investors of potential dilution from future deals, possibly hinting at an upcoming merger with Tesla.
Portfolio integration
Elon Musk's history of company integration bolsters merger speculation
Musk has a history of integrating his companies, which adds weight to the merger speculation. Earlier this year, SpaceX acquired Musk's AI company, xAI. The deal came after xAI had already acquired Musk's social media company X in an all-stock transaction last year. These moves show Musk's willingness to bring different parts of his portfolio together, possibly paving the way for a future merger with Tesla.