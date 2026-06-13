SpaceX president hints at possible merger with Tesla

Merger preparations

SpaceX hints at potential Tesla merger in S-1 filing

SpaceX has also hinted at a possible merger with Tesla in its amended S-1 registration document. The company added new language in the risk factors section about mergers and acquisitions, saying "We may issue a significant amount of equity in connection with future transactions." This addition is seen as a warning to investors of potential dilution from future deals, possibly hinting at an upcoming merger with Tesla.