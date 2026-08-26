SpaceX to invest $100 billion in Vermillion Parish Starship facility
SpaceX is dropping at least $100 billion on a new Starship facility in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana, about 185km west of New Orleans.
Announced Tuesday, the project will create more than 3,000 new jobs at Starbase, Louisiana, and aims to launch operations by 2029.
The goal? To turn Starship into a workhorse for thousands of flights each year and push toward SpaceX's vision of a "multiplanetary future."
SpaceX Louisiana jobs 192% above average
The new jobs will pay 192% more than the local average wage, giving the area's economy a serious lift.
SpaceX also says it's committed to protecting Louisiana's coastline and wildlife, a big deal for a state losing more coastal wetland loss than the combined total of all other states in the contiguous US.
Plus, with plans for more than a dozen launch towers and more than 30 daily Starship flights, this site could become the biggest launch site on Earth and play a key role in future Moon and Mars missions.