SpaceX to invest $100 billion in Vermillion Parish Starship facility

SpaceX is dropping at least $100 billion on a new Starship facility in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana, about 185km west of New Orleans.

Announced Tuesday, the project will create more than 3,000 new jobs at Starbase, Louisiana, and aims to launch operations by 2029.

The goal? To turn Starship into a workhorse for thousands of flights each year and push toward SpaceX's vision of a "multiplanetary future."