SpaceX to list on Nasdaq June 12 priced near $135 Business Jun 10, 2026

SpaceX is finally hitting the Nasdaq on June 12, 2026, with shares priced at around $135.

Some big Hollywood names, like Michael Kives (K5 Global), WME's Ari Emanuel, The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett, and CAA's Bryan Lourd got in early and are about to see huge returns.