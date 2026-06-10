SpaceX to list on Nasdaq June 12 priced near $135
Business
SpaceX is finally hitting the Nasdaq on June 12, 2026, with shares priced at around $135.
Some big Hollywood names, like Michael Kives (K5 Global), WME's Ari Emanuel, The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett, and CAA's Bryan Lourd got in early and are about to see huge returns.
K5 Global could be worth billions
Kives's firm K5 Global could be worth billions from the IPO.
Burnett backed SpaceX early, while Emanuel and Lourd will also score major profits, even though Lourd had a smaller stake.