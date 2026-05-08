SpaceX will provide Anthropic compute for Claude with Colossus 1

Anthropic, SpaceX explore orbital data centers

This partnership isn't stopping at Earth: Anthropic and SpaceX are also exploring space-based data centers, matching Elon Musk's big dreams for orbital computing.

Musk has made it clear he wants safe and ethical AI, saying Elon Musk "We reserve the right to reclaim the compute if their AI engages in actions that harm humanity. Doing our best to achieve a great future with amazing abundance for all."

It's a new chapter for both companies as they team up on powerful (and responsible) tech.