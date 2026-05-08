SpaceX will provide Anthropic compute for Claude with Colossus 1
SpaceX is joining forces with AI company Anthropic to boost the brains behind Claude, its popular AI.
Using SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, which packs more than 220,000 NVIDIA chips, Anthropic will get a massive computing upgrade to keep up with demand for Claude AI software.
Anthropic, SpaceX explore orbital data centers
This partnership isn't stopping at Earth: Anthropic and SpaceX are also exploring space-based data centers, matching Elon Musk's big dreams for orbital computing.
Musk has made it clear he wants safe and ethical AI, saying Elon Musk "We reserve the right to reclaim the compute if their AI engages in actions that harm humanity. Doing our best to achieve a great future with amazing abundance for all."
It's a new chapter for both companies as they team up on powerful (and responsible) tech.