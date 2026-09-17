SpaceXAI and X Corp drop Apple antitrust suit, settlement undisclosed

Even though Apple is off the hook, SpaceXAI isn't done yet. They're still going after OpenAI in court.

The original complaint said Apple and OpenAI teamed up to hold back other AI companies, especially those working on chatbots.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) had called Apple's moves a "Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation."