SpaceXAI loses 50+ staff including Grok voice specialists, Juntang Zhuang
Business
SpaceXAI, the rebranded AI entity formed from SpaceX and xAI, just lost more than 50 team members after merging with xAI earlier this year.
Key experts, including Grok voice specialists and Juntang Zhuang, who led foundational AI training, have left, raising eyebrows about what's next for the company.
SpaceXAI departures blamed on culture, IPO
The departures come as SpaceXAI goes through leadership changes and a recent rebrand.
Some employees say Musk's tough deadlines and work culture pushed them out, while others may have left amid IPO expectations.
Rival companies such as Meta and Thinking Machine Labs have already picked up several of these ex-SpaceXAI talents.