Spanish startup Stark Future becomes Europe's 1st electric motorcycle unicorn
Stark Future, a Spanish startup making electric motorcycles, just hit unicorn status with a valuation of €1.2 billion, or roughly $1.32 billion, before the new investment after raising more than €150 million (approximately $165 million) in financing.
Backed by big names like Highland Europe and Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT strategy, Stark is now officially Europe's first electric motorcycle unicorn.
Stark Future eyes global expansion
Launched in 2020, Stark made waves with its Varg electric dirt bikes, which are now the top-selling enduro bikes on the planet.
The company already claims 5% of the global off-road market and plans to use this new funding to go international and launch more products.
With projected $165 million in revenue for 2026, Stark is aiming to move beyond niche status and take on the massive $99 billion motorcycle industry.