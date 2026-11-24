Launched in 2020, Stark made waves with its Varg electric dirt bikes, which are now the top-selling enduro bikes on the planet.

The company already claims 5% of the global off-road market and plans to use this new funding to go international and launch more products.

With projected $165 million in revenue for 2026, Stark is aiming to move beyond niche status and take on the massive $99 billion motorcycle industry.