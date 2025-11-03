Spice Lounge hits upper circuit after board nod for acquisition

With Rightfest on board, Spice Lounge isn't just about IT and food services anymore—they're stepping into curated experiences that appeal to millennials and tourists looking for more than just a meal out. It's a smart play as India's leisure scene heats up.

Investors are all in, and the stock's on fire

Investors are clearly excited: the stock is up an eye-popping 1,085% over the past year, with strong gains even in the last week.

The buzz is all about Spice Lounge shifting toward lifestyle offerings and setting themselves up for more growth (and maybe more cool acquisitions) ahead.