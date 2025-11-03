Spice Lounge hits upper circuit after board nod for acquisition
Spice Lounge Food Works shares rose 5% on Monday, hitting the upper circuit following the announcement of their plan to acquire 100% of Rightfest Hospitality LLP, which was approved by the board on October 28.
This move signals Spice Lounge's push into India's growing market for unique food, nightlife, and entertainment experiences—especially in metro cities where demand is booming.
Spice Lounge is set to spice up its offerings
With Rightfest on board, Spice Lounge isn't just about IT and food services anymore—they're stepping into curated experiences that appeal to millennials and tourists looking for more than just a meal out.
It's a smart play as India's leisure scene heats up.
Investors are all in, and the stock's on fire
Investors are clearly excited: the stock is up an eye-popping 1,085% over the past year, with strong gains even in the last week.
The buzz is all about Spice Lounge shifting toward lifestyle offerings and setting themselves up for more growth (and maybe more cool acquisitions) ahead.