SpiceJet delay leaves son begging to attend father's last rites
What's the story
A heart-wrenching scene unfolded at an airport when a SpiceJet flight was delayed, leaving a passenger pleading with airline staff for help to reach home in time for his father's last rites. The man, who had lost his father, was seen breaking down as he struggled to get to Patna. The prolonged delay only added to his distress.
Confrontation
DUSU president highlights incident on social media
The incident was highlighted by Yash Dabas, the president of the Delhi University Students's Union (DUSU), who shared a video of the distressed passenger.
In it, he can be seen confronting SpiceJet ground staff about the delay while other passengers wait amid the disruption.
"You can see that the flight to Patna is supposed to depart from gate number 34 but boarding hasn't started yet," Dabas said.
Plea
'Ek beta apne baap ke antim sanskaar pe nahi...'
Dabas questioned the airline's handling of the situation.
"Ek beta apne baap ke antim sanskaar pe nahi pahunch paa raha hai, kyun itna bada paap le rahe ho (A son is unable to reach his father's funeral. Why are you committing such a grave sin)?" he asked ground staff.
The passenger was seen showing a video on his phone and pleading, "Mere papa ki death ho gayi hai. Humko pohacha dijiye (My father has passed away. Please get me there)."
Criticism
'Shame on you for putting passengers through such distress'
Sharing the footage, Dabas slammed SpiceJet over the distress caused to passengers and called for accountability from the airline.
"Shame on you for putting passengers through such distress. A grieving son, trying to reach home after his father's demise, was left struggling amid prolonged flight delays. Take responsibility. Show some accountability and compassion," he wrote while tagging the airline.
Issues
Incident comes amid operational disruptions involving SpiceJet
The incident comes amid a series of operational disruptions involving SpiceJet.
Earlier this month, passengers were left stranded at Delhi airport after a flight was delayed for hours before eventually being canceled.
The disruption led to heated confrontations between frustrated passengers and airline employees, with travelers demanding answers.
According to Business Today, the cash-strapped carrier has just five operational aircraft against a fleet of nearly 50 on paper.