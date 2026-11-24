SpiceJet down to 6 planes amid DGCA demands for answers
SpiceJet is down to operating only six planes and just over 20 flights daily, on routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Srinagar.
This big cut comes after India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, called out the airline for repeated disruptions and demanded answers.
DGCA and pilots flag SpiceJet finances
The airline's finances are in rough shape: it is now paying cash upfront for fuel and airport services.
The DGCA also flagged missed payments, insurance issues, and non-payment of a penalty imposed in May.
On top of that, the Airline Pilots's Association of India has raised safety concerns because crew salaries have been delayed.
SpiceJet board approves ₹5500cr fundraising plan
To tackle these challenges, SpiceJet's board just approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,500 crore (pending approvals).
But with flight cancelations piling up and regulatory pressure increasing, it's clear the road ahead won't be easy.