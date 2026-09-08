SpiceJet faces unpaid staff since May 2026 and operational disruptions
Business
SpiceJet is in deep financial trouble: employees haven't been paid since May 2026, and frustration is running high among staff.
A Delhi Airport worker shared that this is the fourth time salaries have been delayed since 2014.
On top of that, the airline's facing major headaches with frequent flight delays and last-minute cancelations.
SpiceJet delays, fuel suppliers want upfront-payments
Between September 6 and 8, several SpiceJet flights from Delhi were delayed by about 2 hours 42 minutes, about 3 hours 27 minutes, more than 4 hours, and more than 5 hours, leaving some passengers stranded.
The airline's fleet has shrunk to just 11 planes.
To make things tougher, fuel suppliers now want upfront payments before refueling any aircraft, putting even more pressure on SpiceJet's operations.