SpiceJet gets board nod to raise ₹5,500cr for revival
What's the story
SpiceJet's board has approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,500 crore. The move is part of the airline's strategy to bolster its financial position and support its revival efforts. The airline's board has approved the plan to raise funds through equity shares, preference shares, debt securities, or other permitted instruments. The fundraising could be undertaken through a preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permitted mode.
Capital expansion
SpiceJet to increase its authorized share capital
The board has also approved a hike in the airline's authorized share capital from ₹2,000 crore to ₹7,500 crore.
This move is expected to give SpiceJet more room to raise funds and accommodate potential investments as it works on strengthening its balance sheet.
The airline hopes this will help improve liquidity, meet operational requirements, and support its broader business plans.
Operational hurdles
Operational challenges for SpiceJet
The proposed fundraise comes as SpiceJet continues to face operational challenges owing to geopolitical disruptions and airspace restrictions.
These factors have put pressure on operations, along with a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.
The company said these challenges have significantly increased operating costs, but the proposed fundraise is expected to provide financial headroom for addressing them.