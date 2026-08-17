SpiceJet pays $500,000 to lessor ahead of NCLT liquidation hearing
SpiceJet just paid $500,000 to one of its lessors, hoping to ease some of its unpaid dues.
This move comes right before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) decides on August 19 whether the struggling airline could face liquidation.
Right now, about six lessors are taking legal action against SpiceJet over overdue payments.
SC dismissed SpiceJet appeal over 144cr
SpiceJet has been under pressure for months with both money troubles and court cases stacking up.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court dismissed SpiceJet's appeal against the Delhi High Court's January order asking the carrier to deposit around ₹144 crore within six weeks in a dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways.
The recent payment is part of their push to settle debts and avoid bigger consequences as they wait for the NCLT's next move.