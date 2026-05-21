SpiceJet faces fresh legal trouble, lessor seeks $8M dues enforcement

Cash-strapped airline SpiceJet is facing another legal challenge. The company has been sued by France-based aircraft engine lessor Sunbird France 02 SAS in the Delhi High Court . The lawsuit seeks to enforce a UK court ruling that ordered SpiceJet to pay nearly $8 million (approximately ₹66 crore) in unpaid lease rentals and maintenance dues for three aircraft engines.

Legal proceedings SpiceJet directed to file affidavit The case was heard by Justice Vikas Mahajan on Thursday. He asked SpiceJet to file an affidavit disclosing its assets. However, senior advocate Amit Sibal, representing the airline, sought more time to get instructions on this matter. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday to decide if SpiceJet should be directed to disclose its assets.

Operational concerns Airline not fly-by-night operator, says Sibal Sibal stressed that SpiceJet is a running airline, not a fly-by-night operator. He argued that coercive directions could disrupt operations as the airline operates some 135 flights daily, carrying nearly 21,000 passengers and employing around 6,400 people. He also expressed concerns over how immediate asset disclosure could affect other pending proceedings involving the airline.

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Financial disputes Dispute stems from UK judgment Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing Sunbird, sought interim protection. He claimed that despite pending dues to creditors, SpiceJet had paid advance compensation to its chairman. The dispute stems from a UK judgment related to three aircraft engines leased to SpiceJet in 2019. Sunbird alleged that the airline stopped making rental payments from January 2022 onward, except for one payment of $7,088.19 received in May 2024, and failed to pay maintenance accruals from November 2020.

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Legal outcomes Engines repossessed after default in payments After the alleged defaults, Sunbird issued notices in July 2022 and later repossessed the engines in phases. It then moved to the London Commercial Court seeking recovery of $7.96 million in unpaid rent and maintenance charges across three engines. Notably, SpiceJet did not contest the case, leading to a summary judgment in favor of Sunbird by the London court, which held that SpiceJet had "no real prospect" of defending the claims.