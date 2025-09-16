SpiceJet to add 18 new aircraft to boost connectivity

Airline aims to nearly triple daily flights

Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi, according to ET, says SpiceJet is aiming to nearly triple daily flights—from about 100 now to 280—by using short-term leases from European airlines, which helps keep costs down.

While the airline currently holds just a 2% market share as of July (behind Akasa Air's 5%), this expansion could help strengthen its position in India's crowded aviation scene.