Next Article
SpiceJet to add 18 new aircraft to boost connectivity
Business
SpiceJet is gearing up to add eight Boeing 737s and lease 10 more aircraft, scheduled to join the fleet starting October 2025, hoping to boost its flight network just in time for the busy festive and winter travel seasons.
The airline wants to enhance connectivity as passenger demand keeps rising.
Airline aims to nearly triple daily flights
Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi, according to ET, says SpiceJet is aiming to nearly triple daily flights—from about 100 now to 280—by using short-term leases from European airlines, which helps keep costs down.
While the airline currently holds just a 2% market share as of July (behind Akasa Air's 5%), this expansion could help strengthen its position in India's crowded aviation scene.