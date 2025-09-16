Why messaging app Hike shut down after 13 years Business Sep 16, 2025

Hike, once a popular messaging app and later a real-money gaming (RMG) platform, has shut down after India's new 2025 law banned all online money games—whether skill or chance-based.

Founder Kavin Bharti Mittal said the new rules made it impossible to keep going, even though Hike's US business, launched nine months ago, was off to a strong start.

Expanding globally would have meant a costly overhaul that didn't make sense anymore.