Why messaging app Hike shut down after 13 years
Hike, once a popular messaging app and later a real-money gaming (RMG) platform, has shut down after India's new 2025 law banned all online money games—whether skill or chance-based.
Founder Kavin Bharti Mittal said the new rules made it impossible to keep going, even though Hike's US business, launched nine months ago, was off to a strong start.
Expanding globally would have meant a costly overhaul that didn't make sense anymore.
From messaging to gaming
Hike started in 2012 as a WhatsApp rival and grew to 40 million users before shifting gears in 2021 with Rush, its RMG platform featuring cash prizes and play-to-earn games.
Rush pulled in over 10 million users and $500 million revenue in four years, but the new law forced not just Hike but also rivals like Dream11 and Winzo out of India's RMG market.
Mittal's advice for founders
Mittal's advice for young founders: get clear on regulations early and avoid "winner-takes-all" markets that could vanish overnight.
He sees AI and energy as safer bets now, reminding everyone how fast laws—and tech—can change.
The ban has hit startups hard, pushing many to shut down or rethink their business entirely.