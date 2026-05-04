Spirit Airlines stops flying May 2, refunds 4,000 canceled flights Business May 04, 2026

Spirit Airlines has officially stopped flying as of May 2 and is now refunding tickets for about 4,000 canceled flights through mid-May.

The airline had been losing money since 2019 and blamed soaring jet fuel prices for its closure.

Despite trying to bounce back after two bankruptcies, Spirit couldn't secure new funding, leaving a lot of travelers scrambling to make new plans.