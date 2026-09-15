SquadStack.ai ties voice AI pricing to client revenue outcomes
Business
Indian voice AI platform SquadStack.ai is shaking up voice AI pricing.
Instead of charging per minute, their new model ties costs to how much revenue clients actually make, starting with banks and finance companies, and soon expanding to more industries.
SquadStack.ai charges base fee plus bonus
Here's how it works: SquadStack sets targets with each client, then charges a base fee plus a bonus if business goals are met.
Clients like DMI Finance have seen more than ₹700 crore in loans disbursed, a 30% jump over human agents, while BankBazaar cut customer acquisition costs in half.
Co-founder and CEO Apurv Agrawal sums it up: "Voice AI being cheaper than humans is true, and it is the least interesting thing about it."