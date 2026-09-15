SquadStack.ai ties voice AI pricing to client revenue outcomes

Here's how it works: SquadStack sets targets with each client, then charges a base fee plus a bonus if business goals are met.

Clients like DMI Finance have seen more than ₹700 crore in loans disbursed, a 30% jump over human agents, while BankBazaar cut customer acquisition costs in half.

Co-founder and CEO Apurv Agrawal sums it up: "Voice AI being cheaper than humans is true, and it is the least interesting thing about it."