Square Yards targets 3,000cr revenue and IPO in 12-18 months

Square Yards raised $95 million seeks $50 million-60 million

The company just raised $95 million and wants another $50 million to $60 million to fuel expansion before going public.

Their home loan platform Urban Money disbursed ₹87,000 crore last year and expects over 50% growth ahead.

Square Yards is also investing in AI to boost efficiency but believes blending tech with human expertise is key as they prep for sustained growth.