Square Yards targets 3,000cr revenue and IPO in 12-18 months
Business
Square Yards, one of India's big proptech players, is aiming for ₹3,000 crore in revenue this year, planning a 40% jump and double its EBITDA compared to last year.
Co-founder and CFO Piyush Bothra says they're gearing up for an IPO in the next 12 to 18 months, hoping to make a splash in the market.
Square Yards raised $95 million seeks $50 million-60 million
The company just raised $95 million and wants another $50 million to $60 million to fuel expansion before going public.
Their home loan platform Urban Money disbursed ₹87,000 crore last year and expects over 50% growth ahead.
Square Yards is also investing in AI to boost efficiency but believes blending tech with human expertise is key as they prep for sustained growth.