SRF gains 2% after robust quarterly numbers, interim dividend

SRF's Q1 FY25 revenue and profit

SRF's Q1 FY25 revenue grew to ₹3,819 crore (up from ₹3,464 crore last year), with net profit almost doubling to ₹432 crore.

Even though annual profit dipped a bit for FY25, the company's debt-to-equity ratio improved—meaning less risk for investors and healthier finances overall.