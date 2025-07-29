SRF gains 2% after robust quarterly numbers, interim dividend
SRF Limited's stock jumped 2.04% on Tuesday, hitting ₹3,119 per share, after the company posted impressive quarterly numbers and announced an interim dividend.
The buzz pushed SRF up in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
SRF's Q1 FY25 revenue and profit
SRF's Q1 FY25 revenue grew to ₹3,819 crore (up from ₹3,464 crore last year), with net profit almost doubling to ₹432 crore.
Even though annual profit dipped a bit for FY25, the company's debt-to-equity ratio improved—meaning less risk for investors and healthier finances overall.
Interim dividend, promoter reclassification
SRF announced a ₹4 per share interim dividend (paying out July 29), which sweetened the deal for shareholders.
Plus, they're moving to reclassify SMK Wellness Private Limited from Promoter to Public shareholding—a change that could shake up ownership dynamics going forward.