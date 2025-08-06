Sri Lotus shares soar 19% on debut: What's the story?

Strong brand presence in Juhu's luxury real estate market

Sri Lotus focuses on high-end residential redevelopment in Mumbai's western suburbs, especially Juhu.

They use an asset-light approach by teaming up with landowners instead of buying land outright, keeping things nimble.

Profits are set to jump from ₹16.8 crore in FY23 to a projected ₹227.9 crore by FY25, thanks to their strong brand and premium projects.