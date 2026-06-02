Sridhar Ramaswamy says India's AI edge is engineers and ideas

India AI investments face energy limits

Big names like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are pouring money into India's AI infrastructure. Still, energy demands are a challenge everywhere.

Ramaswamy thinks these limits can actually spark new ways of thinking. He also called out the obsession with usage stats—saying real success comes from meaningful results, not just high numbers.

Snowflake is tackling costs by using smaller models for routine tasks and rolling out tools like Datastream and updates to its CoCo coding agent.