Sridhar Ramaswamy says India's AI edge is engineers and ideas
India's edge in the global AI game isn't about having massive data centers or endless power: it's about smart people and creative ideas.
Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, speaking at the 2026 summit in San Francisco, said India should lean into its engineering talent and open source spirit instead of trying to match bigger countries on raw resources.
India AI investments face energy limits
Big names like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are pouring money into India's AI infrastructure. Still, energy demands are a challenge everywhere.
Ramaswamy thinks these limits can actually spark new ways of thinking. He also called out the obsession with usage stats—saying real success comes from meaningful results, not just high numbers.
Snowflake is tackling costs by using smaller models for routine tasks and rolling out tools like Datastream and updates to its CoCo coding agent.