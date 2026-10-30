Sridhar Vembu urges India to close business schools for incubators
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a debate by suggesting India should close its business schools and focus on startup incubators instead.
Responding to a post from a Cambridge professor, Vembu argued that hands-on experience, actually building and experimenting with businesses, is the best way to learn, especially as India's startup scene keeps booming.
India has over 250,000 recognized startups
India now has more than 250,000 recognized startups, creating millions of jobs and spreading entrepreneurial energy even beyond big cities.
While the government supports startups through funding schemes, Vembu believes real-world learning beats classroom theory.
Some critics think business schools should adapt by adding more entrepreneurship courses, but Vembu's comments highlight a growing shift toward practical skills in today's fast-changing economy.