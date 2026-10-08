Sriram Krishnan assembling $500 million fund for US security AI
Business
Sriram Krishnan, who used to advise the White House on artificial intelligence, is putting together a $500 million venture fund. His goal? To back fast-growing AI companies that also help out with US national security.
With a resume that includes Snap, Twitter, and Facebook, Krishnan brings some serious tech and policy experience to the table.
Krishnan still building team, fund unnamed
Krishnan is still building his team and hasn't picked a name for the fund yet.
The main idea is to support AI companies that have already reached growth stage and are aligned with US national security priorities.
It's a move that shows he's serious about pushing innovation where it matters most.