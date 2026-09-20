SRTT inability could give SDTT 36.60% of Tata Sons votes
Business
Big changes could be coming to Tata Sons if the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) remains unable to exercise its voting rights.
With SRTT out, the main voting power shifts to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which would hold 36.60% of the votes.
But SDTT can't call the shots alone: it'll need backup from other, smaller Tata trusts.
Smaller trusts could give SDTT majority
Six smaller trusts, including JRD Tata Trust and Tata Education Trust, now become key players.
If they team up with SDTT, together they'd control over half of all votes: enough to decide on big issues like leadership choices and company policies.