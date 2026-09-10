Stage seeks $25 million to enter 8 languages and fund AI
Stage, the regional-language streaming platform, is raising $25 million to grow bigger and smarter.
Half of the funds will help Stage launch in eight new Indian-language markets like Punjabi, Assamese, and Tamil.
The other half will be split equally between expanding its content library through AI and developing Stage Studio, the company's AI-native production system, designed to make content creation and dubbing way faster and cheaper.
Stage revenue rose to $16 million
Stage has seen its revenue soar from $2.5 million in fiscal 2024 to $16 million in fiscal 2026, mostly thanks to loyal subscribers (they make up 70% of revenue).
With plans to reach 14 markets by March 2027 (and massive cost cuts using AI), the platform hopes to tap into India's huge digital video scene with hyper-local shows.
Still, keeping users engaged and making sure AI-generated content connects with viewers remain big challenges.